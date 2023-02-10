The public is welcome to attend the upcoming Old Settlers meeting.

The 135th annual meeting of the Winona County Old Settlers will be held Feb. 18, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Witoka Tavern/Banquet Hall in Witoka.

The day includes music, greetings, historical comments and recognition of the oldest members, longest married, birthdays, century farm owners and attendance prizes, including $135 cash. A roast beef dinner will be served at noon. There is a $20 fee.

The Winona FFA is the sponsor for the day.

Reservations can be made by calling Rosie at 452-4868. Feb. 12 is the deadline for reservations.