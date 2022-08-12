Winona County Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

On Wednesday, August 17, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone from age 6 months and older at Maplewood Townhomes. This clinic is also a great opportunity for anyone looking for a vaccination or booster before the start of the schoolyear.
To register for an appointment, go to the link below:
Wednesday, August 17; 4 pm - 8 pm
Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona
The following vaccines will be available at this clinic:
Pfizer: 12 and older, 1st dose and boosters
Pfizer: 5 to 12 years, 1st dose and boosters
Pfizer: 6 months to 4 years
Moderna: 18 years and older, 1st dose and boosters
Moderna: 6 month to 5 years
Janssen: 18 years and older
Anyone receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination at this clinic is eligible to for a $50 gift card.
If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3). Their VAX VAN is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.
Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit.
This number is available from Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.
IN PHOTOS: UW-La Crosse donates gift baskets to healthcare workers
Donations
UW-La Crosse staff and faculty deliver gift baskets Tuesday afternoon at Gundersen.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Nurses and a representative from the Gundersen Medical Foundation met the UW-L students and faculty.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
The gifts — including snacks, games, gift cards, thank-you notes and more — were donated by the UW-L campus community.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
The gifts — including snacks, games, gift cards, thank-you notes and more — were donated by the UW-L campus community.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Donations from the UW-L campus community.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
Nurses and a representative from the Gundersen Medical Foundation met the UW-L students and faculty.
Brooke Doval
Gundersen Health System
