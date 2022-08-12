Winona County Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

On Wednesday, August 17, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone from age 6 months and older at Maplewood Townhomes. This clinic is also a great opportunity for anyone looking for a vaccination or booster before the start of the schoolyear.

To register for an appointment, go to the link below:

Wednesday, August 17; 4 pm - 8 pm

Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona

The following vaccines will be available at this clinic:

 Pfizer: 12 and older, 1st dose and boosters

 Pfizer: 5 to 12 years, 1st dose and boosters

 Pfizer: 6 months to 4 years

 Moderna: 18 years and older, 1st dose and boosters

 Moderna: 6 month to 5 years

 Janssen: 18 years and older

Anyone receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination at this clinic is eligible to for a $50 gift card.

If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3). Their VAX VAN is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.

Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit.

This number is available from Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.