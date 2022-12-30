Winona County reaches medium COVID-19 community level

The COVID-19 community level has reached medium in Winona County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Multiple bordering counties are also at this community level now, including Wabasha, Olmsted and Fillmore counties.

Houston County, along with all of Winona County's neighbors in Wisconsin, are still at a low community level according to the CDC's website Friday.

With data through Wednesday, Winona County's weekly case rate had reached 83.19 per 100,000 residents, a decrease of 27.59 compared to the week before.

The positivity rate of tests in the county compared to the week before had increased, though, reaching 18.98%.

As for vaccinations in the county, the CDC reports that 75.4% of Winona County's residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.1% have received a full primary series.

To learn more about COVID-19 in Winona County and other counties, visit covid.cdc.gov.

