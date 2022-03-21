Winona County Sheriff's Office searching for missing girls

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of teenage girls who have been missing since March 11. Imajen Cruse and Jaykah Hodges were last seen in the La Crosse area.

Cruse is 5’1” and 115 pounds with hazel eyes, blond hair and her nose is pierced on both sides. Hodges is 5’6” and 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Call the Winona County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 507-457-6492 with any information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0