Winona County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

The Winona County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in locating Thomas Mueller, 65, who was last seen Wednesday in the Utica area on County Road 18.
According to the office, Mueller is believed to be on a 2019 or 2020 John Deere Gator 835 UTV, which has a fully enclosed cab with doors and a dump bed.
He often travels in western Winona County and eastern Olmsted County.
Mueller, a white male with dark hair and a goatee, is 5'8" and 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing gray or cream shorts, a blue button up short sleeve shirt, and gray slip-on shoes.
Mueller is likely also wearing a ball cap, according to the sheriff's office.
The office requests that people in the area check their fields and outbuildings for Mueller or the UTV.
According to the sheriff's office on Facebook, "Currently we have searched any areas he is known to go and are using our staff, volunteers, and the State Patrol Helicopter."
If you believe you have seen Mueller or have more information about the situation, call the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368.
