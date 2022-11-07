Winona County to host COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic

On Saturday, November 12, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic for anyone from age 5 years and older at the East Recreation Center in Winona. This clinic is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get boosted before the upcoming holidays.

Walk-ins are welcome at this booster clinic, but registrations are preferred. To register for an appointment, please use the link below:

Saturday, November 12, 2022; noon – 4:00 pm

Winona East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2518296032

This clinic will be offer the following bivalent booster vaccines:

 Pfizer for anyone 5 years of age and older

 Moderna for anyone 18 and older

Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.