Winona County to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children 6 months to 4 years

On Wednesday, June 29, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 6 months to 4 years. This clinic will only offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Ave., Suite 202, in Winona.

To register for an appointment, go to https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/1560227921.

For a better vaccination experience, the Department of Public Health said caregivers should prepare themselves and their child. Be ready to support your child during the vaccine visit. If your child is older and you can have a chat; be honest with your child.

Explain that shots can pinch or sting, but that it won’t hurt for long.

For babies and younger children, the department suggests:

Distract and comfort your child by cuddling, singing, or talking softly.

Smile and make eye contact with your child. Let your child know that everything is ok.

Comfort your child with a favorite toy or book. A blanket that smells familiar will help your child feel more comfortable.

Hold your child firmly on your lap, whenever possible.

For older children:

Point out interesting things in the room to help create distractions.

Tell or read stories.

Support your child if he or she cries.

Never scold a child for not “being brave.”

Take deep breaths with your child to help “blow out” the pain.

Sometimes children experience mild reactions from shots, such as pain at the injection site, a rash or a fever.

These reactions are normal and will soon go away. These tips will help you identify and minimize mild side effects:

Use a cool, damp cloth to help reduce redness, soreness and/or swelling at in the place where the shot was given.

Reduce fever with a lukewarm water sponge bath.

Offer liquids more often. It is normal for some children to eat less during the 24 hours after getting vaccines.

Ask your child’s doctor if you can give your child a non-aspirin pain reliever.

Pay extra attention to your child for a few days. If you see something that concerns you, call your child’s doctor.

