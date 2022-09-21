Winona County to offer updated booster for Omicron strains of COVID- 19

On Sunday, September 25, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19.

It will be held at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St., from noon to 4 pm.

To register for an appointment, use this link: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/9712602579

The following vaccines will be available:

 Pfizer: 12 and older, Bivalent booster

 Moderna: 18 and older, Bivalent booster

If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3). Their VAX VAN is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.

Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.