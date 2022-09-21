Winona County to offer updated booster for Omicron strains of COVID- 19

On Sunday, September 25, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19.
It will be held at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St., from noon to 4 pm.
The following vaccines will be available:
Pfizer: 12 and older, Bivalent booster
Moderna: 18 and older, Bivalent booster
If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3). Their VAX VAN is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.
Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!