Winona Daily News seeks nominations for Person of the Year

Who should be the Person of the Year in Winona in 2022?

The Daily News needs your help in selecting that person, who will be our third Daily News Person of the Year.

Readers are encouraged to nominate someone they think had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2022. The winner will be profiled in the Daily News at the end of the year.

Send nominating letters of 250 words or more to Daily News Person of the Year, 1407 St. Andrews St., La Crosse, WI 54603, or email letters@winonadailynews.com. The deadline is noon Monday, Nov. 28. Please offer details for our committee of judges on why the person deserves recognition in 2022.