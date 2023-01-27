Winona Daily News team receives 2 MNA BNC awards

The Winona Daily News team took home two awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association's 2021-2022 Better Newspaper Contest this week.

News reporter Rachel Mergen received first place for her Above & Beyond story "Cotter student won't let the Taliban stop her dreams" in the category of human interest stories in multi-day publications with under 5,000 subscribers.

Sports editor Andrew Tucker was honored with third place for his story "Pair of local pitchers throw perfect game in same day" in the sports story category for multi-day publications under 5,000 subscribers.

A well-attended ceremony announcing and honoring the BNC winners was held Thursday evening at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.

A full list of winners of this year's contest can be found at mna.org.

