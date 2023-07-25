A Winona delegation recently visited its sister city of Bytow, Poland, where Michelle Alexander received the Honorary Badge under the Polish flag.

Winona’s Polish museum also donated several items to Bytow’s cultural center.

A Polish delegation visited Winona in June, when longtime sister-city relationship organizer Tim Breza received his award from the Polish government. The Winona delegation’s visit to Bytow in early July meant it was time for Michelle Alexander to receive her award.

The delegation was composed of Winona International Friendship Association Chair Michelle Alexander, Polish Cultural Institute & Museum Director Jeff Turkowski and Denise McDowell of Winona State University.

Alexander said her award ceremony, held in a castle, was formal — with formal music and elected officials — and is a memory she’ll remember forever.

“In Europe, these are kind of more historically-based, and they have a lot of culture and ceremony around them,” Alexander said. “I just tried to soak it all in.”

Four other people were honored by the city that night, Alexander said. She was the only American.

“It was really special. I think Tim and I are the only Americans to ever receive this award,” Alexander said. “We were trying to make sure that Kashubian culture, the Polish culture and heritage, we have in Winona stays alive in future generations. I guess they found that worth awarding us this medal for.”

Alexander said she didn’t realize the impact her work — and that of the Winona International Friendship Association — had overseas until she went there. Nevertheless, she’s honored and thankful for the accolade.

The Honorary Badge under the Polish flag is given to Polish citizens and for the first time in 2019 was awarded to people outside of Poland. Local elected officials can nominate someone for the award, which then has to be approved up the chain of command before being signed by the president of Poland.

Alexander said after her experience in Poland, she’s only become more passionate about her sister-city work.

“I think it just broadens your world experience when you go to other countries,” Alexander said. “It really does open your eyes and help you place yourself in the world. I was left with the idea that something I do here can have a ripple effect and an impact somewhere else in the world, it makes you feel small and big all at the same time.”

The donations to Bytow’s cultural center included some original photos, a vintage Winona Hot Fish Shop button, and even a Bible that came to Winona from immigrants from the Kashubian region of Poland.

Turkowski said the donation would allow the Bytow cultural center to have an exhibit of Winona and created the relationship for more museum exchanges in the future.

“They were pretty amazed and weren’t expecting it,” Turkowski said. “They opened up the Bible and saw where it was printed and were just amazed that we not only saved something like that but were able to bring it back and reintroduce it to where it belongs.”

Turkowski said the trip left him overwhelmed with emotion. He said he was able to build relationships for the museum but also, personally, got to walk the footsteps of his Polish ancestors.

“Having that experience and being able to share it when I got back to the museum, I’m not even sure there’s a word to describe it,” Turkowski said.

Additionally, the Winona delegation was able to be a part of the opening of the Winona Roundabout — Bytow’s newest traffic intersection that’s complete with Winona branding.

The trio was also able to visit the library of Bytow’s sister-city room, which is decorated with many of the gifts shared between sister-cities.