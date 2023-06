The Winona Elks Lodge 327 recently donated nearly 1,400 pounds of food to the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf, according to a press release.

Thanks to a grant through the Elks National Foundation, the Winona Elks Lodge purchased and then donated 936 pounds of chicken, 215 pounds of oranges and 240 pounds of apples to the food shelf.

The release also says that the food shelf distributed 50,898 pounds of food in the month of May.