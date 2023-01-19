Winona Family YMCA hosts classes, kicks off programs

The Winona Family YMCA is kicking off two new programs in February to engage preschoolers, ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult.

Introductory music program is on Thursdays from 9 to 9:30 a.m. This weekly program fosters a love of music and teaches the basics of counting, rhythm, colors, and the alphabet. Music provides joy, and ignites all areas of child development. It helps the body and the mind work together, sparking brain development. Sessions are free and require registration.

Book and Cook takes place on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 to 9:45 a.m. There will be a book reading followed by making a recipe that goes along with the story. Participants learn kitchen safety, measuring and math skills, how to prepare food using simple kitchen tools, and how to make nutritious food fun and tasty.

Register at www.winonaymca.org or call 507-454-1520.

The Winona Family YMCA also hosts regular American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED and First Aid classes, with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session.

Classes are from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks Avenue. Options for the in-person session are Jan. 23, Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 17. Must attend one in-person session. Cost is $95 for Winona Family YMCA members or $110 for non-members.

Register at www.winonaymca.org or call 507-454-1520.

In 2017, one in five deaths in Minnesota were due to heart disease. In 2018, one in three cardiac arrest incidents in Minnesota were addressed by a bystander before emergency responders arrived on the scene. The Winona Family YMCA’s goal is to increase the number of knowledgeable bystanders to help save more lives in our community.