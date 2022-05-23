Winona Fiddlers to perform at Winona Arts Center

The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East 5th, will offer a concert by the Winona Fiddlers on June 5 at 2 pm.

Founded and directed by Betsy Neil in 2000, The Winona Fiddlers is made up of string instrument students who have a special interest in learning and performing traditional fiddle music from around the world. The ages in the group range from elementary to high school seniors.

The group meets once a week throughout the school year, and they perform at various local events. Fiddle tunes are mostly taught by ear, and since the group is multi-age with a large range of ability, students learn at a variety of levels as they progress.

The concert will feature students performing Irish, Scottish, Cajun, French Canadian, Ukrainian, and Appalachian Old Time Dance Music, along with a few novelty tunes. The Fiddlers will be joined by guest musicians Maureen Mullen on guitar, and Adelyn Rosenwinkel on banjo and triangle. The concert will also feature Winona Fiddlers alumni.

Coffeehouse opens at 1 pm and the music starts at 2 pm.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickers can be purchased at Hardt’s Music or Eventbrite.

Masks are strongly encouraged. For more information on this concert or other Arts Center events, please visit winonaarts.org.

