The Winona Fire Department is asking the public to assist them in the shoveling out fire hydrants throughout the city. Fire crews are also working on this but with heavy accumulation in such a short window they need your help to make sure all fire hydrants are quickly visible and accessible if needed.
IN PHOTOS: Winter storm hits region
Motorists navigate a snowy Losey Boulevard.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Snow is shoveled on 22nd Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Larry Sleznikow walks his dog, Pauley, on 23rd Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Snow is cleard from the campus mall on the University of Wisconsin -La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Members of the campus community walk in the snow at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A member of the campus community walks in the snow at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Snow is cleared from a walkway outside of Cowley Hall on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student, Carrie Arneson, is dressed for snowy weather as she walks to class on campus during a winter storm Wednesday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A woman uses a snow plow. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Audrey Korte
Vehicles almost engage in a car accident in Eau Claire on Wednesday. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Audrey Korte
A man shovels the walk in Eau Claire. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Audrey Korte
Packers-themed bird houses brace the snowstorm outside of a bar on 8th Street.
Chloe Hilles, La Crosse Tribune
A truck clears the apartment parking lot before residents returning from work.
Chloe Hilles, La Crosse Tribune
Stormy winter road in south La Crosse. Gusty winds are leading to snow drift and
accumulation of ice and snow.
Chloe Hilles, La Crosse Tribune
