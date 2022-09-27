Winona Fire Department to host open house

In conjunction with this years Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, the Winona Fire Department will host an open house at the Central Fire Station, located at 451 E. Third St. and the West Fire Station, located at 1077 W. Broadway.

Both stations will be open for tours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The open house will include aerial truck demonstrations, facility tours, types of apparatus, firefighting equipment, rescue equipment and snacks. Joining us at the Central Station will be Sparky the Fire Dog.

Additionally, the fire department will draw three Winona addressed names for a ride home from school in a fire truck. Brothers or sisters of the name drawn, living at the same address, will also be welcome for the ride home from school