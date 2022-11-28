Winona Fire Department urges caution in using lithium ion batteries

Lithium ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smart phones, laptops, scooters, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even cars.

The Winona Fire Department reminds residents to take care care when using them. In rare cases, they can cause a fire or explosion.

The Fire Department shared the following:

The problem:

• These batteries store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space.

• Sometimes batteries are not used the right way; batteries not designed for a specific use can be dangerous.

• Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire, or explode.

Safety tips:

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

• Put batteries in the device the right way.

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.

• Keep batteries at room temperature.

• Do not place batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

Signs of a problem

Stop using the battery if you notice these problems: odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking, odd noises. If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire. Call 9-1-1.

Battery disposal

• Do not put lithium ion batteries in the trash.

• Recycling is always the best option.

• Take them to a battery recycling location or contact your community for disposal instructions.

• Do not put discarded batteries in piles.

The Winona Fire Department said anyone with further questions can go to fdnysmart.org and watch a short video presentation on lithium ion battery safety and storage.