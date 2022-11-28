Winona Fire Department urges caution in using lithium ion batteries

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.
• Put batteries in the device the right way.
• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.
• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.
• Keep batteries at room temperature.
• Do not place batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.
• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.
Signs of a problem
Stop using the battery if you notice these problems: odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking, odd noises. If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire. Call 9-1-1.
Battery disposal
• Do not put lithium ion batteries in the trash.
• Recycling is always the best option.
• Take them to a battery recycling location or contact your community for disposal instructions.
• Do not put discarded batteries in piles.
The Winona Fire Department said anyone with further questions can go to fdnysmart.org and watch a short video presentation on lithium ion battery safety and storage.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A look back on October in the Coulee Region
Halloween to the Max
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
Riding before the rain
Scary sights abound
Autumn on the farm
Farm tab
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
WATCH NOW: Northside fifth grader, Scarlett Yerkey, at Science Medicine Day
Elementary medicine
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Mayo celebrates heritage
Girls sectional tennis: Oct. 5
Golden Rule sailboat
WATCH NOW: The Thundercloud singers perform at Lowe Arts Center dedication
Maple Leaf Parade-2022
Maple Leaf Parade-2022
Maple Leaf Parade-2022
WATCH NOW: La Crosse Firefighter Pipes and Drums play the Maple Leaf
A Winona man spent his 26th birthday riding from the Iowa/Minnesota border to the Minnesota/Canada border. The trek of 473 miles took Chase Wa…
Lithium batteries are allowed only in carry-on baggage.
Lithium-metal (non-rechargeable) batteries are limited to two grams of lithium per battery, while lithium-ion (rechargeable) batteries are limited to 100-watt hours per battery (the average traveler easily meets these requirements).
Some smart carry-on suitcases, from brands such as Away and G-RO, have removable chargers, so if you end up needing to check your bag, don’t forget to take out the charger and carry it onto the plane.