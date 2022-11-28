 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Fire Department urges caution in using lithium ion batteries

Lithium ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smart phones, laptops, scooters, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even cars.

The Winona Fire Department reminds residents to take care care when using them. In rare cases, they can cause a fire or explosion.

The Fire Department shared the following:

The problem:

• These batteries store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space.

• Sometimes batteries are not used the right way; batteries not designed for a specific use can be dangerous.

• Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire, or explode.

Safety tips:

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

• Put batteries in the device the right way.

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.

• Keep batteries at room temperature.

• Do not place batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

Signs of a problem

Stop using the battery if you notice these problems: odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking, odd noises. If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire. Call 9-1-1.

Battery disposal

• Do not put lithium ion batteries in the trash.

• Recycling is always the best option.

• Take them to a battery recycling location or contact your community for disposal instructions.

• Do not put discarded batteries in piles.

The Winona Fire Department said anyone with further questions can go to fdnysmart.org and watch a short video presentation on lithium ion battery safety and storage.

