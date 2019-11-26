Winona Health departments to close for Thanksgiving Day

The Winona Health Urgent Care Clinic at 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona, and all other clinic services including outpatient laboratory services, will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Winona Health Psychiatric and Counseling Services will be closed Nov. 29. All other services resume normal hours Nov. 29.
The Emergency Department at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., is always open.
For more information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.