As part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Winona Health will offer free skin cancer screenings by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.

The head-to-toe screenings will be conducted by Winona Health dermatologist Dr. Chad Weaver and CNP Erin Hanson.

If you go What: Winona Health free skin cancer screenings When: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 26 Where: Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona Appointments: Call 507-4577674

The screenings will look at a patient’s skin for any sign of skin cancer.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those that would otherwise not get screened to get a potentially life-saving exam,” Weaver said.

A limited number of appointments are available and appointments are intended for those who have never been screened for skin cancer before.

While anyone can get skin cancer, some people are at a greater risk. Often this includes people with fair skin, blond or red hair, light-colored eyes, a history of sunburns, many or unusual moles, a family history of skin cancer and those who are immunosuppressed.

“If you are suspicious of any skin lesion, it is always a good idea to come in for a skin exam, even if for peace of mind,” Weaver said.

Skin cancer risk also increases with age. This includes people with greater risks but also those who’ve had extensive sun exposure or sunburn over the years.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, an estimated 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day, and it is the most common cancer in the United States.

Typically, if medical staff is suspicious of a lesion at a screening, they will recommend a further biopsy, Weaver said. The procedure allows for a tissue diagnosis and, based on the results, further treatment may be necessary.

“This event is also a way to meet our team and become educated on worrisome signs of skin cancer,” Weaver said. “We want to do our part to help support the community of Winona.”

Screening is a way to check for cancer. When caught early, cancer treatment is typically less invasive and more effective.

Screenings will take place on the second floor of the clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona. An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling Winona Health at 507-457-7674.