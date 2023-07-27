Winona Health pediatric providers will offer walk-in sports physicals for middle and high school students on the second floor of the clinic at 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona at the following times:

1-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

During these walk-in times, a sports physical is $49 payable at check-in with no insurance being billed. If a child is due for a comprehensive well-child visit, parents will have the option of getting that completed at the same time. An annual well-child visit, typically covered by insurance, can include a sports physical at no additional charge and insurance will be billed. If additional screenings, vaccines or medical needs arise, co-pays may be applicable.

Sports physicals will be provided by one of the following pediatric/adolescent medicine providers: Sarah Lallaman, Kelli Ostermann, Heather Burton or Jessica Nelson.

It’s helpful if parents have their part of the sports physical form completed in advance. Minnesota and Wisconsin sports physical forms are available online at www.winonahealth.org/sportsphysicals.

Parents of children who were previously diagnosed with heart conditions or head injuries must schedule an appointment with a member of their regular health care team.

Those who would rather schedule a clinic visit on the date of their choice for a well-child check and/or sports physical may call:

Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona, at 507-457-7607.

Rushford Clinic, 109 W. Jessie St., Rushford, at 507-864-7726.

Scheduled clinic visits are not eligible for the $49 sports physical rate.