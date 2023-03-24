Winona Health is seeking applicants for a new Patient Experience Advisory Committee intended to engage with community members and get feedback to improve the hospital’s overall experience.

“Patients, families, and community members offer unique perspectives and important feedback about their experience navigating the health system,” said Winona Health Associate Vice President of Business Development Jessica Remington. “Our new Patient Experience Advisory Committee will include patients, family members and community members who are interested in sharing their thoughts and opinions about their healthcare experiences and their needs, priorities and preferences.”

Getting feedback from patients about the overall hospital experience, from walking in the doors to exiting, is nothing new at Winona Health. They’ve offered surveys and feedback opportunities for years.

The new Patient Experience Advisory Committee is another way for caregivers at Winona Health to listen to the wants and needs of their patients, Remington said. The committee will provide another, more intentional and proactive, way to engage with the community and to better understand patient preferences.

“Our goal is to ensure that patient and community voices are embedded in every aspect of how we provide care here at Winona Health,” Remington said. “This new committee will help us deepen our understanding and, ultimately, further our vision of creating the most inclusive, compassionate and self-generating community health movement in the nation.”

Many healthcare organizations have turned to similar committees to help gauge a community’s health beliefs, said Katrice Sisson, Manager of Community and Donor Relations at Winona Health.

“We really want the patients’ voices to take center stage so that we can really embrace and create true patient-centered care. We’re looking to get a cross-sector of patients, families, community members, really as diverse as possible to get a true understanding of what the community needs to better understand priority health issues,” Sisson said. “We want to know when they walk through the door if they had a difficult time finding their appointment or if they had a pleasant experience with a certain staff member. We are of the mindset of continuously improving ourselves and the patient care experience, and this is another way to gather that data and feedback.”

Interested applicants are invited to apply with the committee, which offers flexible options that include one-hour in-person meetings, online participation, or a real-time feedback process. With more information and applications on Winona Health’s website, Sisson said part of the committee’s goal is to make the hospital more interactive with the community.

“It’s a transparent look at healthcare and how we can better serve the community and continue improving,” Sisson said. “I would say that probably 98% of the feedback we receive is very positive and a lot of times our caregivers don’t get to hear that. I think it’ll be a mix between digging in and doing better and thinking outside of the box, even as far as healthcare goes. And that’s what we want to hear, different voices.”