Winona Health to host event series to honor 125 years

Winona Health will host a series of events as part of a celebration of 125 years in the Winona Community, as listed below.
“Healthcare Directives – Working Session,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Winona Health, Parkview Office Building, Training & Development Conference Room, 855 Mankato Ave. With questions about the program, call 507-457-4342.
“Senior Living at Watkins,” open house and free music Monday with Jim Sexton, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 16, 23 and 30 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha St. To schedule a private tour at another date/time, or for more information, call 507-494-7400.
“All About Baby,” noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 at Winona Health, Women’s Health, Clinic third floor, 855 Mankato Ave. New parents and expecting parents are welcome. With questions, call 507-457-7774.
You have free articles remaining.
“Trees of Light” Tree Lighting Celebration at Winona Health Foundation 5 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Winona Clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Ave. Information at winonahealth.org/treesoflight or by calling 507-457-4394.
Winona Health 125th Anniversary Gala, 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Visions Event Center 22852 County Road 17. Dress: black tie optional; cost: $80/ticket, $160/couple, $640/table of 8. RSVP and for more information call 507-457-7696.
“Sewing Day,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Winona Health, B.A. Miller Auditorium (third floor), 855 Mankato Ave. For more information call 507-457-4342.
“CBD Oil and your employees,” a Breakfast with the Experts for Employers and HR professionals, 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 11 at Winona Health, B. A. Miller Auditorium, 855 Mankato Ave. RSVP required: winonahealth.org/breakfast or call: 507-474-3163.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha (Seventh). To learn more or to schedule a time to donate, visit www.redcross.org.
“COPD Support Group,” 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Winona Health, Lake Winona Manor classroom, 865 Mankato Ave. With questions, call 507-454-3650.