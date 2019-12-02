Winona Health to host event series to honor 125 years

Winona Health will host a series of events as part of a celebration of 125 years in the Winona Community, as listed below.

“Healthcare Directives – Working Session,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Winona Health, Parkview Office Building, Training & Development Conference Room, 855 Mankato Ave. With questions about the program, call 507-457-4342.

“Senior Living at Watkins,” open house and free music Monday with Jim Sexton, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 16, 23 and 30 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha St. To schedule a private tour at another date/time, or for more information, call 507-494-7400.

“All About Baby,” noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 at Winona Health, Women’s Health, Clinic third floor, 855 Mankato Ave. New parents and expecting parents are welcome. With questions, call 507-457-7774.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Trees of Light” Tree Lighting Celebration at Winona Health Foundation 5 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Winona Clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Ave. Information at winonahealth.org/treesoflight or by calling 507-457-4394.