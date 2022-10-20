Winona High School students host vigil for women in Iran

Students from the Winona Senior High School club UNITED this week hosted a vigil for women in Iran at Windom Park in Winona.

Showing solidarity and support for the protests over women’s freedom in Iran, the vigil consisted of candles, posters, an open-mic and a chance for discussion and education.

After the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and accused of revealing her hair, anti-government protests have erupted in Iran. Protesting for women’s rights and against the patriarchal structures in the country, acts of protest — chants, marches, middle fingers and removal of head scarves — have been taking place in Iran and acts of solidarity around the world.

The WSHS club UNITED was found last year by students Freyja Wolfe and Carly Decker, and stands for UNICEF National and International Transformation Education and Discussion. Their mission statement reads: “a student led organization with the purpose to better our community and the world through projects aimed at those in need.”

Wolfe, a senior at WSHS, said the group did work last school year to support Ukrainians in the form of vigils and fundraising for refugees when the war in Ukraine started and are continuing this year with support and solidarity for the protests in Iran.

“We are a group of students who are trying our best to do what we can to help global issues,” said Wolfe. “It’s easy to feel powerless because we can’t be there, obviously. But to be able to do something to show solidarity and garner support and talk to people that know more and that we can learn from about what we can be doing.”

Decker, another senior at WSHS, said she has heard criticisms from people asking what the group can actually do to help issues happening across the world.

“You’re there to show solidarity and to show people that you care.” Decker said. “I’ve had Ukrainians reach out, (after the vigils last spring,) and say that that’s what they want to see. They want to see people are understanding and seeing what’s going on with this issue and they have people supporting them.”

Wolfe said the club’s main focus is to help global issues, with education and activism, by connecting their own lives to people across the globe and to acknowledge similarities and differences and to not let them divide us.

“Solutions to these issues are not single faceted,” Wolfe said. “It requires a lot of different acts and things even considered just small. But these things help enact change and further the conversation and show support.”

The vigil for Women in Iran was great, Decker shared. It gave the group the opportunity to learn more about what’s going on and to listen to people born in Iran that were at the event.

“I had the chance to speak to a woman that was born in Iran,” said Decker. “She told me that the vigil showed her that she wasn’t alone in Winona. And that is something that fuels me to keep doing work with the club, it shows that people care.”

Wolfe said she hopes the group will continue for years to come.

“I remember distinctly one of our teachers was talking about how she had noticed that there seems to be a lot more people our age realizing that Iranians, specifically women our age, are our friends and allies,” Wolfe said. “It was comforting to hear that because when we get to these basic issues of human rights, self-determination, and bodily autonomy, it’s very much true that we are allies and friends and connect in that way.”