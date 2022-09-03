Winona higher education leaders share about the new school year

With the new school year kicked off for college students in Winona, leaders at the three local higher education institutes were asked recently how the new school year is going so far and what they are looking forward to most this year for the institute.

Here are their answers:

Winona State University

"Students at Winona State University are excited and energized this fall," said President Scott R. Olson. "We always have a big rally for new students during Welcome Week that ends with the students shouting 'We Are Warriors!' This year, their volume was so loud that they nearly blew the roof off McCown Gymnasium, and I think folks may have heard them up in Minnesota City. I’m hearing from faculty and staff that they are also sensing enthusiasm among the students. Surely there was a pent up demand for something 'normal' and students want to make the most of it. This year’s senior class had their freshman year disrupted and then two years of restrictions, masks and so on. I’m happy to report that we exceeded our freshman enrollment goal, which is the first time we’ve done that since COVID set in, and we are all excited about that. We’re also excited to have a sizeable number of new international students for the first time since the pandemic made travel so difficult. So, it’s been a great semester so far! Thank you, Winona, for providing such an amazing place for us to do our work!"

Saint Mary's University

"The Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota academic year is off to a fast start with classes beginning on Aug. 29," said Senior Vice President and General Counsel Ann Merchlewitz. "We welcomed first-year students last week with support from resident assistants, peer ministers, student orientation leaders and student athletes. New students spent the next three days engaged in a variety of activities including anchor course meetings, tours of Winona, desserts with departments, an outdoor movie, a pep rally (where the games were swept by the newest members of the men’s baseball team), a new student dinner with the president, a glow party and a variety of programs to prepare them for academic success as a Cardinal. Returning students arrived on campus on Saturday and Sunday and quickly reconnected with their friends and professors.

"Along with academic programming to ensure a great start to the year, having a great introduction to each other and the many student activities on campus and in the community is a focus. Our Student Success team will facilitate a variety of activities for students for the first five weeks of classes including sporting events, career readiness programs, retreats, concerts, test kitchen cooking, and brunch with the Christian Brothers. An exciting addition to this early programming is Winona Wednesdays, featuring a Winona business or organization each week. The business or organization sets up a table in the plaza to interact with students, who learn more about the business or organization, network a bit and get more insight on all that Winona has to offer.

"Many faculty and staff have expressed how energized they feel now that the students are back on campus. Their arrival is a highlight of the year, and we are incredibly grateful to have them here. Our wish is that our students feel welcome, safe, and comfortable in their new home. We want them to experience diversity in all its forms, as we know that creates a richer and deeper campus and academic experience. As our students continue to emerge from the pandemic, we want them to feel connected with each other, with our faculty and staff, and with the Winona community. And, of course, we want them to meet and exceed their academic and personal goals."

Minnesota State College Southeast

"We are off to a great start with the new academic year," said President Marsha Danielson. "I am thrilled that enrollments at Minnesota State College Southeast are climbing. We have seen an impressive increase in applications and registered credits. Our new student enrollment is up by nearly 10% over last fall. Our Student Success team and dedicated faculty have been going above and beyond and they are making a great impact on helping grow the college.

"In the coming year MSC Southeast will have the honor of working with an international educational think-tank, the Aspen Institute. Their professional data analysts will evaluate our institutional data and help us determine how we can improve our student success outcomes. I’m really looking forward to seeing how this partnership will benefit the college, our students and our communities."