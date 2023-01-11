Winona Human Rights Commission names Latsch Award winner

The Winona Human Rights Commission has announced that Kathy Sublett, founder of Erase the Stigma (ETS). is the recipient of the John A. Latsch Award for 2022.

Sublett founded Erase the Stigma to help individuals with a criminal history, chemical dependency, bad credit and/or negative medical diagnosis to move past the shame and to live a life of integrity and dignity. Her motto is “if you make a mistake, fix it, and move on.”

Over the past year, Sublett and ETS have held numerous expungement clinics in the Winona community. These clinics provide education and resources, as well as assisting individuals in filing for and obtaining expungements of eligible criminal convictions. As evidence and statistical data show, persons of color are disproportionately impacted by criminal convictions and the collateral consequences that result exacerbating difficulties finding employment and stable housing. Individuals in other protected classes, including those with mental health and chemical dependency struggles, are also disproportionately impacted by collateral consequences from previous criminal consequences.

In addition to the expungement clinics, Sublett and ETS have held financial literacy courses free in the Winona community to educate Winonans about budgeting. Again, this type of program reduces barriers for protected classes such as individuals who receive (or who are eligible to receive) public assistance, including other-abled individuals and those who may be discriminated against based upon family status.

Sublett’s commitment to Winona and human rights are evident in her actions and labor toward racial and economic justice. She offers critical lived experience in creating a better community for us all.

Touring the River Valley: Winona County What do you love most about Winona County? Lakeview Hills Lake and High School Greenery Hills Greenery Structures Water Hills Farm Turbines Farm Farm Welcome to Utica Tractor Farm land Solar panels Crop land Farm equipment Cows Farm land Water Winona County sign Flag Water Whitewater State Park Bridge Greenery Hills Walking path Water Fire tower Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Sugar Loaf River Bridge Winona County