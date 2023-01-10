 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Human Rights Commission sponsors essay contest

The Winona Human Rights Commission is sponsoring an essay contest for all area students in grades 9 through 12. The essay topic this year is “Juneteenth.”

Prizes will be awarded as follows — first place: $100; second place: $50; and third place: $25. The contest rules and entry form have been sent to teachers in the local schools, and are available on the city of Winona website.

The deadline for submitting an essay is Thursday, Feb. 23; please send entries to the Winona city clerk’s office. For more information, contact the Winona city clerk’s office at 457-8200.

