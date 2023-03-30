It’s starting to look like spring in Winona, as the lakes have started to melt with the warmer weather. But a winter storm watch is in effect for Winona County from Friday night into Saturday.

Midday Thursday, people, along with wildlife, could be spotted enjoying the moving waters of the lake and everything that comes with the more tolerable weather at Lake Park.

Soon enough, the lakes will be heavily used once again for fan-favorite activities of many Winonans, including canoeing, kayaking and fishing.

Rain and snow might put a damper on things this weekend, though.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain for Friday, with up to three-quarters of an inch possible. That rain is expected to turn into snow Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s.

The NWS is predicting a total of 3 to 6 inches of snow Friday night and Saturday, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.