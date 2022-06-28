Winona law enforcement joins Minnesota speed patrols

In response to an increase in traffic fatalities, the Winona County Sheriff's Office will be joining Minnesota law enforcement statewide in July for additional speed patrols.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said speed has been a major contributing factor in the rise of traffic fatalities and serious injuries over the past two years. He said some drivers "fell into poor driving habits during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those bad decisions continue as restrictions end."

"Speed is the one poor choice driving overall traffic fatalities to numbers the state hasn’t seen in more than a decade," Ganrude said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is coordinating the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As part of the effort, local law enforcement is also participating in the Hwys. 14 and 19 Border-to-Border Speed Patrol Saturation on Friday, July 1.

There were 497 traffic fatalities in Minnesota during 2021, the highest number since 2007. Speed was the largest contributing factor in fatal crashes, accounting for 162 of the deaths.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.