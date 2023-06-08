Members of the Winona City Council got a first look Monday at possible site design options for the city’s proposed new public safety buildings, including the potential to share space with the county.

Minneapolis-based architecture firm BKV Group presented the council with rough building options at four Winona locations, with a potential to start construction as early as 2025.

Initial cost estimates for various configurations of the buildings ranged anywhere from $22.3 million for a new police station to $51.7 million for a combined fire, ambulance, and police station. A separate proposal for a combined police and sheriff’s building ranged from $32.9 million to $44.9 million.

Central fire station siteOne option is the Central Fire Station site, which currently houses only the Winona Fire Department on East Third Street. BKV showed the council options for a combined fire and ambulance site in five configurations.

“On all these sites, it’s going to require acquiring all the property on the block to make these concepts work,” said BKV Group senior partner Bruce Schwartzman about the Central Fire Station location.

Nine parcels on the existing fire station site would need to be acquired to house both fire and ambulance services.

BKV’s study showed the Central Fire Station Site brings an ideal emergency response exit onto Third Street with accompanying response vehicles able to exit on Laird Street.

BKV Group partner Paul Michell said planners looked at acquisition cost and it is “certainly a concern” they’ll have to take into consideration.

Central school siteThe second option site BKV shared with the council is the Central School Site on East Sixth Street between Walnut and Market streets. BKV had three options for a combined fire and ambulance building.

“This particular site, from a response time analysis, is more advantageous with current city limits and the way additional growth is looking,” Michell said.

For this location, BKV had designs with both east-west and north-south orientations.

The east-west layout would require a Walnut Street closure north of the alley while the north-south layout would impact multifamily parking east of the facility.

ProBuild siteThe presentation had three options for a combined Winona Police and Winona County Sheriff’s departments at the ProBuild site located between West Second and West Third streets and Washington and Johnson streets.

One option suggested a single-story, police-only building or two-story building for both the police and sheriff’s department. It would require acquisition of all parcels, would provide expanded public parking, and, if combined police and sheriff, could not meet required parking for both agencies.

“In this concept we have a small entry plaza which provides good visual access and communication between the buildings: the LEC, the court building, and this facility,” Michell said. “The layout would create a campus feel of agency buildings in the area.”

BKV also examined renovating the existing Law Enforcement Center.

“We looked at the limits of the space in the envelope as it stands today,” Michell said. “We also were recognizing that there is a significant investment that has been made, part of the jail project, to create a new emergency dispatch 911 call center in the existing LEC.”

Michell said the existing law enforcement center has 32,825 square feet of available space. This is 6,100 square feet short of what’s needed.

The renovation would have no parking garage, require complete interior renovation, and would be difficult to keep the dispatch in operation during renovation.

The architecture group shared two more options at the current law enforcement center: renovation with an addition and complete replacement.

Renovation with an addition would still run 1,945 square feet short of the target size and would offer no parking garage for squad cars and other law enforcement vehicles.

“We looked at a variety of options, the goal was to see if the LEC could be used,” Schwartzman said. “In essence, remodeling the LEC or putting on a small addition didn’t work.”

Schwartzman said planners then tried to create a design around surgically demolishing the current law enforcement center, then constructing a new one while keeping the dispatch center the county has invested in.

“This is possible, just extremely expensive and extremely difficult.” Schwartzman said.

The city took no formal action on any of the proposals Monday.

Next steps

The design phase of the project, including bidding, will be about a year-long process. If both projects, fire and ambulance as well as law enforcement start simultaneously, construction could begin in 2025 with everything finishing up in 2027.

BKV shared some estimated project costs that put the cost for the fire and ambulance project between $24.6 million and $28.4 million, a sole police station between $22.3 million and $25.8 million, a combined fire, ambulance, and police station at $44.8 million to $51.7 million.

The total project cost for a new police and sheriff’s department combined space would be between $32.9 million and $37.6 million. A new combined police and sheriff building at the existing law enforcement center site would be between $39.5 and $44.9 million.

“I’m all for making sure that both police and fire have what they need,” said council member Jeff Hyma. “But there’s also an element of cost here that I think we’re going to end up wrestling with.”

Schwartzman said comparing Winona’s current police setup to the project designs is hard because the department is “woefully” short of what it needs.

“Part of our duty to the city and police departments and fire departments is to give you the pros and cons,” Michell said. “We’re going to help you through that process so you can have informed decision making.”

Council member George Borzyskowski said he believes the first decision the council will need to make is whether the two law enforcement stations, police and sheriff, will be combined or not.

The next steps in the project include BKV presenting to the Winona County Board with their study and designs. Following that, the city council will select a direction to proceed.