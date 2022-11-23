Winona man arrested after vehicles' windows broken, tires slashed

At 12:28 am Wednesday, the Winona Police Department arrested Jesse James Robertson, 35, of Winona for violating an order for protection and criminal damage to property.

Police said they were called to a residence on the 1150 block of West Sixth Street because the reporting party said they were awakened by someone smashing their vehicle windows and slashing their vehicle tires in their driveway. The caller then confronted the suspect, who fled eastbound on foot.

When police arrived they observed that two vehicles in the driveway had all four tires slashed and several windows on both vehicles destroyed. Police were able to locate Robertson a short distance away in the 300 block of Baker Street. When Robertson came to the door, he appeared to be intoxicated and just wearing a pair of shorts. He did not appear to be groggy and denied doing the damage, police said.

The Winona Police Department was able to make the arrest because the victim confirmed it was Robertson, with whom the victim has an active order of protection that prohibits contact.