Winona man arrested after vehicles' windows broken, tires slashed

At 12:28 am Wednesday, the Winona Police Department arrested Jesse James Robertson, 35, of Winona for violating an order for protection and criminal damage to property.
Police said they were called to a residence on the 1150 block of West Sixth Street because the reporting party said they were awakened by someone smashing their vehicle windows and slashing their vehicle tires in their driveway. The caller then confronted the suspect, who fled eastbound on foot.
When police arrived they observed that two vehicles in the driveway had all four tires slashed and several windows on both vehicles destroyed. Police were able to locate Robertson a short distance away in the 300 block of Baker Street. When Robertson came to the door, he appeared to be intoxicated and just wearing a pair of shorts. He did not appear to be groggy and denied doing the damage, police said.
The Winona Police Department was able to make the arrest because the victim confirmed it was Robertson, with whom the victim has an active order of protection that prohibits contact.
Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York's Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger. Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not "idle" Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown. Adams joined officials for a news conference Monday, and said officers recovered a Glock semi-automatic firearm, a ghost gun with an extended 30-round magazine and laser sights, a large hunting knife, a black ski mask and a Nazi armband, following the arrests. "A Nazi armband in New York City in 2022....think about that for a moment," Adams added. Both men face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat. Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should "become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die." Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the public should: "remain vigilant and monitor threats of any kind, symbols of hate written online are posted on social media every day." She added that "The job of the NYPD and our colleagues here is to put public safety first and protect the people of this city."
Target’s gross profit margin shrinking by hundreds of millions due to theft. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
One of the injured victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left five people dead spoke out Monday about the attack. Ed Sanders said he was shot in the back and the leg as he was at the bar starting a tab. "Went and got in line for the bar and when I got to the front I gave my credit card and they were going to open a tab and the shooting started right then. And I got hit in the back and I turned around to look at him and he kept shooting. He did two volleys of, I guess, 10, 15 shots each," Sanders said. "Yeah I'm smiling now because I am happy to be alive. I dodged a major event in my life and came through it, and that's part of who I am as a survivor," Sanders added. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, remained hospitalized Tuesday. He was tackled and beaten by bar patrons during the attack that left 17 other people with gunshot wounds. Aldrich faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, online court records showed.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
Great River Road, All American Road
A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All-American Road
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Watch Now: Wisconsin's Great River Road becomes an All American Road
Great River Road, All American Road
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Great River Road, All American Road
Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road.
Great River Road, All American Road
A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!