Winona man arrested for assault, fleeing police

A 23-year-old Winona man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a person before breaking into a separate residence and hiding in a basement.

Andrew Curtis Montgomery faces charges of felony assault, fleeing an officer and first-degree burglary.

According to Winona police, Curtis entered the victim's residence and an argument ensued. Curtis punched the victim multiple times, and the victim was treated at a local hospital for facial injuries.

Police say Montgomery fled officers and entered a home in the 500 block of 12th Street unbeknownst to the residents. Police determined that Curtis was hiding in a basement and didn't surrender until police threatened to deploy a police dog.

During questioning, police say Montgomery admitted to hitting the victim with a closed fist. He reportedly had several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

