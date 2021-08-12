 Skip to main content
Winona man arrested for assault, fleeing police
A 23-year-old Winona man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a person before breaking into a separate residence and hiding in a basement.

Andrew Curtis Montgomery faces charges of felony assault, fleeing an officer and first-degree burglary.

According to Winona police, Curtis entered the victim's residence and an argument ensued. Curtis punched the victim multiple times, and the victim was treated at a local hospital for facial injuries.

Police say Montgomery fled officers and entered a home in the 500 block of 12th Street unbeknownst to the residents. Police determined that Curtis was hiding in a basement and didn't surrender until police threatened to deploy a police dog.

During questioning, police say Montgomery admitted to hitting the victim with a closed fist. He reportedly had several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

