Winona man arrested for felony theft, stopped by staff member in store parking lot

A Winona man walked out of Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of unpaid-for product before being stopped by a Fleet Farm asset protection staff member in the parking lot, police said.

The suspect took off before law enforcement arrived, but the staff member retrieved the product and recognized the adult male from prior professional contact. Police confirmed the suspect to be Aaron Michael Gerth, 26 of Winona, through Fleet Farm security video.

Gerth was not located when the crime initially took place on Nov. 25, but he was found two days later near Sixth and South Baker streets in Winona, where he was arrested without incident for felony-level theft, police said.

After denying the theft, Gerth told police he had taken power tools, a bucket and a Columbia jacket from Fleet Farm, police said.

Additionally, Gerth was ticketed for stealing from Target last month after replacing the barcode for a $179.99 sound bar with a barcode for a $1.05 product.