Winona man charged with shoplifting

A 26-year old man from Winona was charged with shoplifting from Target on Monday, Oct. 10. Police said that Aaron Michael Gerth was charged for stealing a LG sound bar by switching barcodes with a cheaper product and paying $1.05 for the $179.99 LG sound bar.

Police say Gerth entered the store around 1:14 pm and went to the electronic section grabbing the LG sound bar. He, then, swapped barcode stickers with another product before making his way to self-checkout. After having the sound bar rung up for $1.05, he paid with his credit card and left the store, police said.