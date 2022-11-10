 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man sentenced to four years in jail for crash that killed woman

Adam Samuel Anderson, 36, of Winona was convicted of felony-level criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation. 

He was sentenced Wednesday to four years at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud and was credited for four days already served.

Anderson pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Feb. 19, 2022, accident that resulted in the death of Winona State University student Hannah Alyce Goman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43 in Winona County. Police officers were advised of a driver headed northbound on Highway 61 driving in the southbound lanes.

Anderson, the passenger in his vehicle, the driver of the victim and another passenger in the victim’s car received minor injuries. But Goman, a passenger, was ejected from the car and later died in the hospital from injuries.

Police found Anderson with blood and watery eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Police said Anderson seemed disoriented and had slurred speech.  

