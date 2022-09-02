 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Middle School staff welcomes students, families to WMS Rally Day

The staff at the Winona Middle School knows how to throw a party. 

Hundreds of students and families attended WMS Rally Day on Thursday at the school. The event served as a fun way to kick off the school year. There were prizes, hot dogs and activities for those who came in addition to the normal business of starting the school year — pictures, schedules, gym uniforms and after school activities. 

The event was sponsored by the Winona Middle School PTA in addition to several local businesses and organizations, such as Target, Fleet Farm, Culver’s, The Barbershop, Lark Toys, Ziebell’s Hiawatha Foods, Fantastic Sams, Kwik Trip, Winona State University Outdoor Recreation, Winona Family YMCA, Muddy Waters Yoga and Nate & Ally’s Frozen Treat Creations. 

More photos are available on winonaschools.org.

