Winona native survives breast cancer twice, now living life the best that she can

Twenty-two years ago, Winona native Anne Burmester went to the doctor for a regular mammogram with no worries in her mind and no sign anything was wrong.

But then her doctors noticed a little spot.

At first, there weren't any major concerns from her health care team, as it was very small. But, after a more in-depth look, Burmester received her diagnosis: stage 2 breast cancer.

While Burmester shared that she initially felt some shock about the diagnosis, she wasn't entirely surprised as her mother had faced breast cancer too.

Burmester, who was in her 40s at the time, wasn't worried, though. She didn't have time to be.

At the time, Burmester said, she was a teacher at St. Matthew's Lutheran School handling a hard class of about 24 or 25 students, some of whom were very strong willed. Burmester retired from St. Matthew's four years ago after working there for 34 years.

To battle the breast cancer, Burmester had the lump removed and had to complete radiation and chemo in case the cancer spread anywhere. She also had to take medication for about a decade after her treatment.

Her students knew about the situation that she was facing, because she would sometimes have to be late in the mornings due to blood tests. Thankfully, she had some help with dealing with this delay. Burmester remembers a student's father coming in to sit with her class when she couldn't be there in the morning.

Away from her classroom, Burmester also had support from those around her.

She shared, "My family was just very supportive. I mean, we've gone through enough in our family of cancer in other family members that it was like, 'I'm sorry, I'll be with you. But we'll get through it.'"

As for her medical team at Winona Health, she said they were wonderful and understood her history well. She was able to complete most of her treatment in Winona, with the exception of needing to have radiation done in La Crosse.

It took less than a year for her treatment to be completed, as she was diagnosed in October 2000 and completed her needed care in July 2001.

Her cancer journey took a pause then for 20 years, until she was diagnosed again in 2021.

Again, the cancer was detected, this time in both breasts, through a regular mammogram and follow-up examinations.

Her medical team decided that her second fight with cancer was likely unrelated to her first, due to the long gap between the first and second diagnoses.

To treat her second round of cancer, Burmester had a double mastectomy. She now has to take a medication again and has regular infusions to treat low calcium.

Other than the medication and infusions, along with some regular checkups, Burmester's life is back to normal.

She said that through her cancer journeys, she has learned to "put your faith in God. I am very strongly believing that God has a plan for everything, and so even though cancer was a shock, I knew God would be with me. The second time it came, I think I took it in stride because I knew there's a plan for me. There's a reason this is happening, and when my time is ready, God will take me and I have no fears about that."

She said, other than God, what helped her power through her cancer journeys was her family and her church.

"I do a lot of things in the church that keep me busy," she said, before adding, "I played cards a lot, which I've never played before, but I learned and that keeps my mind going. I love puzzles."

"I'm just living every day to the best I can," she said.