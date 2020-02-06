You are the owner of this article.
Winona Noon Lions collect, distribute eyeglasses to those in need
Winona Noon Lions collect, distribute eyeglasses to those in need

Winona Lions eyeglasses

The Lions sort glasses; for perspective, the table is 12 feet long and three feet wide, with a two-foot-tall pile of eyewear in the center.

 Kylie Mullen

In January, the Winona Noon Lions sorted boxes of donated eyeglasses collected throughout 2019, averaging about 7,000 usable pairs.

The glasses are sorted into single-vision, multi-vision and colored, and separated from their cases before being taken to a distribution site to be sorted by strength and placed in boxes of 10.

The Lions then take these cases to areas of need, such as the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota or Central America.

Each year, the Lions of Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin collect more than half a million pairs of eyewear, with the aim of enhancing the lives of others.

Boxes for donations will again be in place around Winona for 2020, and hearing aids can also be donated in these boxes.

