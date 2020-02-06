Winona Noon Lions collect, distribute eyeglasses to those in need

In January, the Winona Noon Lions sorted boxes of donated eyeglasses collected throughout 2019, averaging about 7,000 usable pairs.

The glasses are sorted into single-vision, multi-vision and colored, and separated from their cases before being taken to a distribution site to be sorted by strength and placed in boxes of 10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lions then take these cases to areas of need, such as the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota or Central America.

Each year, the Lions of Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin collect more than half a million pairs of eyewear, with the aim of enhancing the lives of others.

Boxes for donations will again be in place around Winona for 2020, and hearing aids can also be donated in these boxes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.