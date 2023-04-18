The Winona City Council overturned a Board of Adjustment decision on a variance request for an apartment project, approving a five-story project in downtown Winona.

Whitewater Properties LLC previously obtained a variance request from the council after it was initially denied by the Board of Adjustment for a 5-story building on the same 51 Riverview Drive property. The variance expired in November 2022 when no action was taken on the property.

After reapplying for a variance request in February, the Board of Adjustment again denied the company's request. Whitewater Properties again appealed the decision, and the council again overruled the finding and approved the variance request.

The apartment project would have 63 units with a mix of single-bedroom, studio, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. An extra 3 feet were added to the new variance request to accommodate the city code minimum of 12-foot ceilings on the first floor, which would be parking space.

The project is located in the mixed use downtown fringe zoning district, which has a maximum height of 40 feet.

Carlos Espinosa, senior city planner, said the height limit is to provide graduation between residential, downtown fringe and downtown core properties.

“I think the project coexists greatly and supports the comprehensive plan,” said Mitchell Walch, manager of Whitewater Properties. “It’s also a great tax asset to the city. You got to take advantage of some of this riverfront development.”

The decision to approve the variance request was not unanimous among the city council. Councilmember Steve Young and councilmember George Borzyskowski voted against its approval.

“If we’re going to bring a rather densely populated building there to a relatively small area and then maybe have more buildings there with more residential structures of multiple stories, I’m not sure that area is going to support that density primarily because of parking,” Young said.

City of Winona Board of Adjustment Chairman Christopher Sanchez said the board has to answer five questions when deciding on a variance request, and if one question doesn’t meet the criteria, the whole variance must be denied.

“I think most people on the board felt like by putting an additional story on there it would greatly increase density, and in a mixed-use area it’s supposed to be medium density,” Sanchez said. “Initially they felt it wasn’t responsible to have that much density in that area, especially with parking.”

Councilmember Jerome Christenson, who supported the variance, brought up other buildings and structures, including two tall bridges and the Fastenal building along the waterfront that exceed 40 feet.

“Riverfront is definitely populated with vertical structures and again, we’re looking at height as being the legal question here in terms of variance,” Christenson said. “It’s going to potentially open the way for developing that riverfront to the west to multi-story, residential development.”

Councilmember Aaron Repinski said the project will be beneficial to the city’s housing needs in addition to the tax asset it brings.

“Environmentally, it’s a good thing to put more people on a small footprint than it is to spread everyone out,” said councilmember Pamela Eyden. “It also makes better use of city services if we have a smaller footprint. That really is a prime place for Winona; it’s prime riverfront. It’s a beautiful spot and in any other city, I think it might have been developed a long time ago.”