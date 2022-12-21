Winona officials prepare for storm: 'Weigh the risks before you go'

With the National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for Winona County stretching from Wednesday to Thursday, travel will be affected significantly and not advised unless necessary

Along with blowing snow reducing visibility on the roadways and wind gusts up to 45 mph, wind chills are expected to go as low as -45 degrees over the night Thursday.

Preparing for this storm has been something Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management Director, has been doing for the last few days.

“We’ve been consulting with the National Weather Service, Department of Transportation, and looking at the forecast trying to align our messaging for everybody. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just put out a message urging people to avoid traveling if at all possible, to avoid dangerous challenging weather conditions Wednesday through Saturday,” said Klinger. “Our area is forecasted for four to eight inches of snow. But the big concern for us is the cold temperatures and the wind. The snow is going to be really light and fluffy because of the cold temperature so it’s going to blow all over creating drifting and white-out conditions.”

Klinger said he urges people to use caution if they must travel and evaluate travel plans carefully.

“Weigh the risks before you go. If you must travel, have an emergency kit in the vehicle with extra blankets, hand warmers, water, and a food source,” said Klinger. “Make sure your phone is charged and the car is full of fuel. Remember, if traveling is challenging for you, it’s going to be challenging for anybody who has to come to rescue you too. We’ll be out and working but it’s going to take extra time to do things safely.”

Getting accurate and up-to-date information on weather and road conditions is important too said Klinger. The MnDOT website 511MN.org, the National Weather Service’s social media, and the Winona County Emergency Management social media are recommended by Klinger for weather updates.

“We expect bad roads and people should stay home to the best of their ability,” said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude. “Make sure your phone is charged so you’ll be able to get a hold of us if needed. But I really encourage people, when the weather starts hitting, just to stay home.”

Ganrude said a few years ago, during the winter of 2019, the large storm that hit Winona resulted in many people stranded where they couldn’t reach them— resulting in the use of snowmobiles to recover stranded drivers off the roadway.

“Everybody is scheduled to work their normal hours for the county plows. They’ll be out clearing snow but keep in mind, we’re pretty limited for the county on the number of drivers we have,” said Ganrude. “So the county roads don’t get as much attention as maybe the state roads and the interstate but our crews do a good job keeping them open and responding when we need them.”

Along with emergency kits and only driving if ultimately necessary, Ganrude suggests saving the Sheriff Department’s non-emergency number in your phone’s contact before you head out on the road.

“We’re going to be out and we’re going to respond as we need to,” said Ganrude. “But, again, if people can stay home and let the storm pass and let the snow plows do their job and stay out of their way that would be a big benefit.”

If you are stuck in your car

Charles Dornford, a staff sergeant in United States Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, teaches cold weather survival to Department of Defense personnel at one of the most frigid places on earth — Arctic Alaska.

Dornford said a winter survival kit for your car is crucial.

“You should have a good sleeping bag, extra warm clothes, food, water (or a way to melt snow), metal container (to melt snow), candles, matches, winter hat, gloves, boots, flashlight, and some sort of signal light. I have all this stuff packed into a duffel bag that I keep in the back of my car.”Dornford suggests the following if you get stuck on the side of the road:

Immediately ensure that the exterior exhaust on the car is clear of snow so you don't get carbon monoxide buildup in the car.

Once you find yourself stuck in your car in a snowstorm, the best thing to do is stay put (unless you see a building nearby).

Then turn the car off. Turn it on every once in a while to heat it up, and then turn it back off to conserve gas.

Continue to check the tailpipe each time you turn the heater on.

When you turn on your car, charge your phone.

Try to reach 911. Give them as many details about where you are as possible which means know where you are — pay attention to the road names and exits you take when traveling in bad weather.

Keep something really bright in your car like a yellow or orange reflective vest you can hang out the window.

Some of the ways to keep warm in the car are doing various exercises. “Just do a set of pushups or flutter kicks every once in a while,” Dornford said.

Remember sitting for long periods of time can lead to blood clots so try to keep moving. If you have a history of blood clots it might be good to try to elevate your legs on the dashboard or in the back seat.You also need to stay hydrated while you are out there. If you don't have water in the car, you will need to melt snow.

The more hydrated you are, the warmer you will be.

Keep your seatbelt on, and put on your hazard lights. Even if you're pulled over, people can still hit you, state police warn.

Turn on your hazard lights or place roadside flares near your car to alert other drivers and potential rescuers that you are there.

If you are stuck on foot

At the Eielson Air Force Base in Moose Creek, Alaska, where Dornford teaches military personnel how to survive when isolated in arctic elements, students spend several days a week outside in temperatures that range from -40F to -20F.

"One of the most extreme times I've had was teaching a class out here in Alaska in -57F. We don't have a temperature cut off where we cancel training. Although we were outside all day and night, we didn't have any cold injuries,” he said.

"Another pretty crazy time was training people on the Greenland icecap when it was -20 with 50 mph sustained winds. Good times," Dornford recalled.

Those conditions will likely be mimicked in Wisconsin this week.

Dornford offers some tips that anyone could use if they are stranded on foot in a snowstorm.

Dress properly for cold weather.

Wear layers and proper footwear. Snow boots are crucial.

Make sure you stay hydrated. "Dehydration is a very dangerous thing in a survival situation. Once you are dehydrated, you are much more likely to get frostbite and hypothermia. You will also not be thinking clearly and may start making poor decisions," Dornford said.

Try to find shelter but remember to alert people to where you are.

Don’t go to sleep in the snow.

