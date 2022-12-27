Winona outlines plan for downtown snow removal

The City of Winona’s Street Department has released its plan for downtown snow removal.

Declaring a Tag and Tow operation to facilitate snow removal in the Winona downtown area, the affected area includes Huff Street to Franklin Street and from Broadway to Levee Park Drive.

On December 28, Tag and Tow will be in effect on the odd-numbered side of the street and in Municipal Parking Lot #3.

On the 29th, Tag and Tow will be in effect on the even-numbered side of the and in Municipal Parking Lot #1.

Additionally, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced during the hours of 12:01 am to 6:30 am on December 28 and 29.

