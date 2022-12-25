Winona pediatrician pens children’s book

When Vivian Rider read to her children at night, her goal, in part, was to get them to fall asleep. As a pediatrician at Gundersen Winona Clinic, she knew a thing or two about the best ways to make that happen, so as she read, she yawned — on purpose.

“I would try to get them to yawn so they would start feeling sleepy,” Dr. Rider says.

The strategy worked, which triggered an idea in Rider’s head.

“I thought a book about a yawn would be a good way to get kids ready for bed,” she says.

So Rider, who’s worked at Gundersen Winona Clinic since February 2020, launched herself into a writing a book she would eventually title “The Mouse Yawned,” which tells a simple, yet effective story about a mouse who set off a chain reaction of yawns through his animal friends, eventually ending with a mother who — with, what else, a yawn — finally gets her infant son to sleep.

“The Mouse Yawned” follows Rider’s first book, “Thank You for Giraffes,” which explores a child’s thankfulness for the many creatures of the earth.

“I’ve always loved children’s literature,” Rider says of her motivation to write her books. “My oldest is 32, and I started reading to her from the time she was a baby.”

For her latest work, Rider had the story in her head, but she needed visuals to bring it to life. So she turned to a friend of hers, fellow Winonan Stephen Richardson, who, though not a professional illustrator, is a talented artist she felt was up for the task. The two worked together, and the final product didn’t disappoint.

“He did an amazing job,” Rider says, adding that if you look close enough, on one of the pages you’ll find a subtle nod to Sugarloaf, a Winona landmark.

It’s these illustrations, coupled with the spoken words, that benefit children even before they learn to talk.

“Research shows that reading to babies does makes a big difference on their brain development,” says Rider, who at one time served on the board of directors for Reading Rx, a Twin Cities nonprofit that provides books to clinics and trains providers to talk to families about the importance of reading to children. “Now most people know; it’s been well publicized.”

But occasionally Rider will meet a family that doesn’t understand the importance of reading with a baby. In those instances, she takes the opportunity to educate.

“It’s not just the book itself,” she says. “It’s the whole experience of looking at pictures, hearing your voice, feeling you hold them. So many senses are used when you’re reading to a child.”

She adds: “Studies have shown that babies who are read to form more synapses in their brain, which leads to better brain development.”

Rider is currently working on another book called “Love the Earth,” which will feature self-created mosaics of different places and animals from around the world. To learn more about the author and her books, or to order a copy, visit earthpeoplebooks.com.

