The Winona Police Department released an update Monday about the investigation into endangered missing Winonan Madeline Jane Kingsbury.

The 26-year-old, who was last seen Friday at her home, did not show up to work that morning and, later that day, did not pick up her children from daycare or make any alternate arrangements for their care, according to the department Monday.

Family and friends have attempted to contact her multiple times, but received no response.

"All of this is extremely out of character for her," the press release from the police department explained.

Since Kingsbury's disappearance Friday, multiple family and friends of Kingsbury have been interviewed by investigators.

Additionally, investigators have canvassed neighborhoods, searched areas and worked to collect any video footage that may help show where Kingsbury or her van went.

A van matching the description of her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country was possibly seen traveling from Winona to east Fillmore County during the day Friday, which led to residents and landowners in this area, especially near Highway 43, being asked to be on the lookout for any information that may help in the investigation.

People in this area are asked to check their properties, along with any cameras on their land, for a van that matches this description or signs of a disturbance or other suspicious activity.

Individuals in this area are asked to focus on the timeframe of 8 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple entities are now helping the Winona Police Department with this investigation, including, but not limited to, the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Houston County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Additionally, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team are helping also.

"Our hearts go out to Kingsbury's family and we are asking everyone to help us bring her home safely," the police department wrote Monday.

Kingsbury is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kingsbury is a mother of two and a clinical research coordinator at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to her social media.

Anyone with information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530 or go to winonaareacrimestoppers.com.