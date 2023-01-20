 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona property owners asked to clear snow from fire hydrants

Once again, the Winona Fire Department and the Winona Water Department are asking residents' cooperation in keeping fire hydrants clear of snow. Some property owners inadvertently are burying hydrants as they clear snow from their property.

"City crews are working diligently to clear buried hydrants. This is a difficult and time consuming task. In a fire emergency, having a quick and constant water supply will make a tremendous difference in the outcome of a tragic situation," the fire department wrote.

"Please, for the safety of your family, and the residents of your neighborhood, do your part in keeping hydrants clear. Remember in a fire, seconds can mean the difference between a minor incident and a tragedy. If you are aware of a hydrant that is buried by the snow and unable to clear it, call the Fire Department at 457-8266. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter."

