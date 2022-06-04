Winona Public Library patron programs & news

Minnesota State Park Passes

The Winona Public Library has Minnesota State Park Passes available for a one-week checkout. These passes may be used at any state park in the state but may not be used for overnight camping. To learn more about the passes, visit the Library’s Website at winona.lib.mn.us or call the Library at (507) 452-4582 to find out how you get one today.

Fishing skills seminar with Whitewater State Park

Whitewater State Park (DNR) and the Winona Public Library are hosting a fishing skills seminar for those 18 and older from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 16, at Hiawatha Valley Marine Shelter/Dacota Street Pier (527 West Lake Park Drive, Winona).

Participants will learn basic fish identification, knot tying, casting, catch and release, and tackle to have in your tackle box. Registration is required for this event. A fishing license is not necessary. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the Library’s Reference Desk at 507-452-4860.

Roaming Readers returns

Roaming Readers, the popular hiking group from the Winona Public Library, is back for the summer. This year the hiking group will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m., and all trails are flat, easy walking paths. The full schedule is as follows:

June 7: West Lake Winona. Meet at the Dakota Street Entrance to the Lake

June 21: East Lake Winona. Meet at Lake Lodge (113 Lake Park Dr., Winona)

July 5: Michael LaCanne Memorial Park Trail (6280 Old Hwy 61, Goodview)

July 19: St. Mary’s University. Meet at the Visitor’s Parking Lot behind the Performing Arts Center (Use The Woods at St. Mary’s on Google)

August 2: Flyway Trail. Meet at Latsch Island Beach Parking Lot (Latsch Island Recreational Area on Google)

August: 16: East Boat Harbor (1250 E Fourth St., Winona)

Aug 30: Levee Park Across Interstate Bridge and Back. Meet at Levee Park Entrance (1 Main Street, Winona)

Roaming readers is canceled in the case of rain.

Book Bingo at Peter’s Biergarten

The Winona Public Library’s Book Bingo is back for the summer every second Wednesday of the Month at 2:30 p.m., and this time at an all-new location, Peter’s Biergarten (54 E. Third St., Winona).

Play multiple rounds of various bingo styles and win books! Book Bingo dates are June 8th, July 13th, and August 10th. In the event of rain, Book Bingo is canceled.

CareerForce outreach at the library

Need help writing a resume or cover letter, job hunting and more? CareerForce outreach coordinator Rick will be at the Winona Public Library every second and fourth Thursday of the Month from 2 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. to assist with those very questions. This month’s dates are June 9 and June 23.

Job Club

The Winona Public Library and CareerForce are partnering to bring the Winona Area Community a job club every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Library’s Meeting Room. Job club will be held in a hybrid format — both in-person and virtually.

What is a job club? Learn about job hunting and career skills. Topics include:

June 9: Resume Writing

June 23: Adult Dislocated Worker Programs

July 14: Cover Letter Writing

July 28: Personal Branding

August 11: Internet Job Hunting & Company Research

If interested in attending the job club virtually, please go to winona.lib.mn.us to register for the meeting link.

This program is funded in part or in whole with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using federal funds, CFDA 45.310, Library Services and Technology Act — American Rescue Plan Act, LS-250219-OLS-21.

Classic Movie Monday is back

Classic Movie Monday is returning to the Winona Public Library every second Monday of the month at 2 p.m. in the Bell Art Room. The first classic movie of the year will be held on Monday, June 13.

The schedule is as follows:

June 13: "The Seven Year Itch" (1955)

July 11: "Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939)

Aug. 8: "The Parent Trap" (1961)

Individually wrapped snacks and bottled beverages will be provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us or call the Library’s Reference Desk at 507-452-4860.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0