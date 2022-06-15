Winona Public Library program update -- new Chromebooks and more

The Winona Public Library introduces a new service to the building – Chromebooks! A Chromebook looks and feels like a laptop computer but is smaller and uses Google Technology.

The devices are available for in-house use only and anyone 16 years old or older with a Winona Public Library card in good standing may borrow one. To use a Chromebook, visit the Youth or Reference Departments. To learn more about the devices, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the Library at (507) 452-4582.

Carving Your Clan: A Native Skywatchers Carving Workshop

On Friday, June 24 from 1-4 pm, the Winona Public Library will host artist Jeffrey Tibbets for a workshop where participants will carve a physical representation from a natural material. During the program, attendees will develop an understanding of aspects of the Ojibwe worldview represented in artistic form through the natural elements of the cosmos.

Registration is required for this event. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the Library’s Reference Desk at (507) 452-48560.

This program is free, open to the public, and brought to you in part or in whole by a SELCO and Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.

Pride in the Park: String Art

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June with a D-I-Y String Art Project at Windom Park (260 Harriet Street, Winona) on Thursday, June 23 at 2 pm. All supplies will be provided. During the craft, we will talk about why Pride Month is celebrated in June and the importance of it. This program is for adults 18 and older and registration is required. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the Library’s Reference Desk at (507) 452-4860.

Roaming Readers is Back for the Summer

The popular hiking group from the Winona Public Library, Roaming Readers, is back for the summer. This year the hiking group will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9am, and all trails are flat, easy walking paths. The schedule is as follows:

June 21: East Lake Winona, Meet at Lake Lodge (113 Lake Park Dr, Winona)

July 5: Michael LaCanne Memorial Park Trail (6280 Old Hwy 61, Goodview)

July 19: St. Mary’s University, Meet at the Visitor’s Parking Lot behind the Performing Arts Center (Use The Woods at St. Mary’s on Google)

August 2: Flyway Trail, Meet at Latsch Island Beach Parking Lot (Latsch Island Recreational Area on Google)

August: 16: East Boat Harbor (1250 E 4th St, Winona)

CareerForce Outreach at the Library

Need help writing a resume or cover letter, job hunting, and more? CareerForce Outreach Coordinator, Rick, will be at the Winona Public Library every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 2-3 pm and 4-5 pm to assist with those very questions. The remaining date this month is June 23rd.

Job Club

The Winona Public Library and CareerForce are partnering to bring the Winona Area Community a job club every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 3-4 pm in the Library’s Meeting Room. Job club will be held in a hybrid format – both in-person and virtually.

What is a job club? Learn about job hunting and career skills. Topics include:

June 23: Adult Dislocated Worker Programs

July 14: Cover Letter Writing

July 28: Personal Branding

August 11: Internet Job Hunting & Company Research

If interested in attending the job club virtually, please go to winona.lib.mn.us to register for the meeting link.

