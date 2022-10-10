 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Public Library receives $300,000 donation

library front

Winona Public Library, located at 151 W. Fifth Street in Winona.

 

 Jacob Shafer, Winona Daily News

The Winona Public Library has received a $300,000 donation from the estate of James Werner, former resident and life-long supporter of the library.

James Werner was born in Winona in 1928, attended the Winona State Teachers’ College, and spent his career teaching in Pomona, California. until retiring in 1986. He died in March 2001 and is buried in the Witoka Cemetery.

Lezlea Dahlke, library director, said she was first aware of the donation coming to the library in May with a letter sent from Werner’s niece, Julia Graham of Elk River, California.

“A little note,” Dahlke said. “Saying ‘Hey this money is supposed to distribute. We would love to see this make a dent in your lovely library in a beautiful river town where we summered as kids with our uncle.’”

Dahlke said the library isn’t going to rush into spending the money but is going to be intentional and impactful with how it is used.

“We have some priority items that we’ve been wanting to do if we had extra money for some time,” said Dahlke. “Like updating our security, upgrading technology like Wi-Fi for the public, and comfortable seating for patrons that we’ve wanted to get for years.”

Dahlke said the library can now use the money to look at what patrons over the years have requested.

 “It’s a pretty rare experience receiving this donation,” Dahlke said. “We have wonderful local supporters and have garnered some really amazing donations over the years. Every dollar is meaningful and impactful but $300,000 is a pretty big windfall for us.”

Dahlke said the next steps in using the Werner donation most effectively is having conversations both internally at the library with staff and with City Hall.

Mayor Scott Sherman said, “The money from the estate of James Werner is an extremely generous donation for one of the more heavily used resources by the public. I’m hoping the library can make a good use of the donation.”

