The Winona Area Public Schools board agreed to enter the district into a cooperative agreement with Cotter Schools on Thursday, allowing Cotter students to join the district's boys/girls trap club.

According to the agreement, Cotter students would be able to start joining the club this school year.

The cooperative agreement was proposed by Cotter, according to the agreement document, as it notes Cotter students have an interest in joining the WAPS club.

The club will continue to be known as the Winona Winhawks, with the team colors still being orange and black and the mascot being the Winhawk.

The club's host school will still be the Winona Senior High School.

According to the agreement document, in the previous school year at WAPS, three eighth graders, five ninth graders, one tenth grader, five eleventh graders and two twelfth graders participated in the club.