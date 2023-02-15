Winona has received another title from travel media. This time it was ranked #5 on BestLifeOnline’s 10 Cutest Small Towns in the Midwest.

The new honor further extends the long list of accolades that includes “Sweetest Small Town” from TheTravel.com, Most Charming Small Town in Minnesota from Trips ToDiscover.com, and the plethora of lists online ranking Winona as one of America’s most beautiful small towns, sweetest travel towns, and most magical winter locations.

“We do have phenomenal natural beauty. There are other towns that benefit from the same bluffs and river but in Winona, as you drive into the city you see the towering 500-foot bluffs that overlook the river, and when you look down from them, you see not just Winona but the downtown and the river and into Wisconsin. It’s a progressive beauty and a natural beauty that’s really in all seasons,” said Pat Mutter, executive director of Visit Winona.

“In addition to natural beauty, for a town our size, there’s so much to do. And it’s not just during the summer but all year there are festivals and events,” Mutter said.

Mutter said part of Winona’s draw is its yearlong festival and event cycle like the Frozen River Film Festival during the winter, the spring’s Bluff Country Studio Art tour, Steamboat Days and the Great River Shakespeare Festival in the summer, and Boats and Bluegrass and the Sandbar Storytelling Festival in the fall.

“It’s scenic beauty, arts, outdoor recreation, history, and entrepreneurship— then to tie it all together, it’s the people,” said Mutter. “Winona, as a community, is amazing. The people are caring and passionate here. Whether it comes to philanthropy or donation of time and resources, people are very supportive of others in the community. When one festival is done, everyone involved will go on to the next thing. The community is very committed and dedicated.”

In addition to what Winona offers visitors in thriving art, music, and outdoor recreation, it’s a place people come to see for the continued preservation of its historic downtown and buildings, Mutter said.

“We want people in town to be proud of what’s going on and to tell their friends and family— and invite them here,” said Mutter. “It’s funny because what we do [at Visit Winona] is geared toward telling people from outside Winona to come here. And a lot of the time, I think people who live here don’t pay as much attention to what’s going on. We want to make sure that, as residents, they are proud of the community and they participate in all the great things going on.”

The businesses that travelers go to in Winona are unique and enjoyed, said Anna Sibenaller, director of Main Street Programs for the Winona Chamber of Commerce. They stick out and are remembered.

“Winona has stayed pretty dedicated to preserving our historic buildings and keeping the things that give Winona its character safe. And that provides a uniqueness to the community and sets Winona apart,” said Sibenaller. “Even on quiet weekends, there’s something to do— even if it’s just visiting the shops. But specifically, there’s a lot of energy going on right now downtown with our festivals, the Winona Art Walk, Steamboat Days, and Big Muddy Brew ‘N Que.”

Since 2020, 20 new businesses have opened in the downtown area. Sibenaller said the Winona downtown experience has a great mix of locals who love and support Winona and travelers seeing what the town has to offer.

“Having this broader recognition of our community is wonderful. That kind of interest in our area is a great opportunity for further success,” said Sibenaller. “I’ve said personally, for a long time, that this region is one of the best-kept secrets for its beauty and all the neat things we have here. But you can only keep a secret for so long and it’s probably for the best that people are recognizing and appreciating all that Winona has to offer. It encourages pride in our community.”

