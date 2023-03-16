The Winona Area Public Schools referendum is one of five local school referendums Minnesota voters will consider April 11.

In addition to Winona, the school districts of Hills-Beaver Creek, Jordan, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, and Redwood all have question referendums. Winona, Hills-Beaver Creek, and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop will have two-question votes with Jordan and Redwood having a single question.

For Winona’s referendum, question one asks voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, and question two asks for an additional $21.7 million for improvements to extracurricular spaces. Question one must pass in order for question two to pass.

The Hills-Beaver Creek School District referendum asks for an initial $26.5 million and an additional $3.4 million if the second question passes along the first. The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop vote will be for $55 million for question one and $14.9 million for question two. The two single-question referendum votes for Jordan and Redwood will be for $34.9 million and $46.6 million, respectively.

If both of Winona’s referendum questions pass, it will total $94.2 million, making it the most expensive of the April 11 referendum votes. Winona also has the largest enrollment and number of schools of the five districts with referendums, with Winona having about 600 more students and three more schools than the second-largest, Jordan Public Schools.

A common thread in multiple Minnesota school funding referendums this April is the addition of flexible learning spaces. Winona, Jordan and Hills-Beaver Creek school districts all hope to include new flexible learning and cooperative spaces with their referendum votes, reflecting a growing trend of school classrooms adopting these spaces.

Unlike the Winona referendum vote, which seeks to add additions to the Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko buildings, the Hills-Beaver Creek, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and Redwood communities will vote to build entirely new school buildings.

A similarity across the board for all five schools is that a portion of each referendum's funds will go to building maintenance. In Winona’s case, this includes code upgrades; replacing or remodeling windows, stairs and bathrooms; and working on deferred maintenance.

Jordan and Hills-Beaver Creek have plans to improve air quality with Jordan doing this with maintenance and Hills-Beaver Creek building a new school with upgraded heating/cooling equipment. The Redwood Area School District referendum opts for a new building because their current one is more than 60 years old and maintenance repairs would be too extensive to be fiscally responsible.

Any referendum vote that passes on April 11 will have an impact on community members’ taxes. Using a residential home with an estimated market value of $200,000 for example, the Winona referendum would increase taxes by $177 for question one and $70 for question two, with a total of $247 annually if both question pass.

Using the same $200,000 market-value home example, the Hills-Beaver Creek referendum would increase taxes by $463 annually if both questions pass. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop residents would see a tax increase of $67.65 annually if both questions are approved, a number that also reflects an upcoming operating levy reduction. If Jordan and Redwood’s one-question referendums are approved, residents would see a tax increase of $203 and $399 respectively..

The Winona Area Public Schools referendum vote is on Tuesday, April 11. For more information on the referendum, the plan, tax impact and voting locations, visit winonaschools.org.