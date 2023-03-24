Winona Area Public Schools students will need to attend school on Monday, April 3, a day previously scheduled as a teacher workshop day.

April 3 will be the last day of the district's third quarter, instead of March 31 as originally planned.

The district's Board of Education approved the calendar change Thursday.

The change was made due to the amount of snow days that have been called so far this year. As of March 15, there have been seven canceled days of school during the 2022-23 school year: Dec. 15, Dec. 22, Jan. 3, Jan. 19, Feb. 22, Feb. 23, and Feb. 29.

The time must be made up, as the state requires a certain amount of instructional hours each school year for students, including 850 hours or more for kindergarten, 935 hours or more for first through sixth grades, and 1,020 hours or more for seventh through 12th grades, according to data presented to the board Thursday.

While some extra hours are put into the calendar, large amounts of snow days require changes to the previously approved calendar.

The addition of the April 3 instructional day is not the first change the board has made in response to the large amount of snow days this year.

The final instructional school day for the year was originally scheduled to be June 7, but the board approved in February for it to instead take place on June 8.

Teachers will conclude the school year June 9 with a workshop day, instead of on June 8 as originally planned.

Students can still, as of Thursday's board meeting, look forward to having Friday, April 7, and Monday, May 29, off from school as originally scheduled on the calendar.

For more information, including a full updated look at the district's calendar, go to www.winonaschools.org.

